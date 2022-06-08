Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Lighting up Matariki in Dannevirke

Fireworks light up the sky. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Hawkes Bay Today

Dannevirke Domain will be lit up this week as the town celebrates Matariki.

Ngati Kahungunu ki Tamaki nui-a-Rua have two public events happening.

The Tirama Luminate Trail, which started Wednesday, is a three-day festival where the kiddies' play park zone is lit up for three nights from 6pm to 9pm

Visitors to the domain enter through the Te Waharoa Nga Whetu o Matariki gateway to follow a trail of luminous stones.

This leads to some interactive light displays.

Members of the public are welcome to write a name and message for someone they lost during the year or a wish of hope for the future.

Friday's celebrations will start at 5pm in the Domain with Feast Matariki which will include a national food celebration, live entertainment and a place of connection.

There will be singers, dancers, kapa haka, bands and hip hop dancers.

The fireworks display at last year's Matariki celebrations. Photo / Dave Murdoch
The evening will end with a fireworks display at 9pm.