Emma Bowyer loves theatre.

Emma Bowyer is used to making things up. She's spent most of her life doing just that. And now she's turning her hand to helping others do the same.

Emma has recently moved to Hawke's Bay after 18 years living on Waiheke Island and has started her company Flaming Mojo Improvisation Academy. After a lifetime in theatre, Emma will be running social and business improvisation workshops for companies, children and individuals.

She believes it is now well known that improvisation is a fundamental skill for people in business.

"It is even a compulsory class at Harvard Business School. Improvisation teaches a person to think on their feet, have confidence and resilience. Drama is my saviour."

Emma trained at a drama school in the UK, where she was involved in theatre since primary school.

"I wrote a play when I was 10 years old. I invited all the parents. I've always had a special interest in creating things — I'm a doer."

Emma emigrated to New Zealand in 2004 with a masters degree in biology. She had previously worked on a games reserve in South Africa and managed an elephant sanctuary in Thailand.

"It was a fantastic experience."

After qualifying as a teacher, Emma spent the first few years while living on Waiheke working as a teacher, before becoming the manager of the Discovery and Learning Centre at the Auckland Zoo. She completed another masters degree and became the first sustainablilty officer for the Waitemata DHB and then for the Auckland DHB.

While parenting a 10-year-old and 7-year-old twins, Emma set up a murder mystery dinner theatre company with friends. She decided a lifestyle change was needed and with friends already living in Hawke's Bay, moved here at the end of August.

"I'm really keen to get involved with the community and make the most of those links."

Emma says she can go into a business and run workshops with small or larger groups.

"It could be team building exercises or a fun thing — there's both sides."

She also teaches social improvisation classes.

"It's something to do that's fun and can take people a bit out of their comfort zone."

Emma is running classes from the All Saints Church Hall in Taradale and hopes to spread out to include more venues. Murder mystery dinner nights can be held where a business or club would normally hold their functions.

"It might be in a restaurant, vineyard or hotel. Anywhere you can have a sit down meal, our company can adapt."

Murder mystery dinners are perfect for end-of-year, Christmas and birthday celebrations, Emma says.

"People want something different. We have a team of actors and then guests at each table become a team of sleuths who try and guess who done it."

Flaming Mojo Academy classes begin this Wednesday, October 19 and include classes for young people on the spectrum.

"I want to be really inclusive. There are so many people suffering. There has been a real increase in parents approaching me."

■ For more information or to book a class email emma@flamingmojo.co.nz or phone 0272 973 371.