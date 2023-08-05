Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Lezhi Zhu: The badminton talent from Hawke’s Bay, who can strike a shuttlecock at 300km/h-plus

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
Stephen Nelson, left, always loves a game with 15-year-old Lezhi Zhu, who has been selected for the New Zealand Junior Badminton Team to contest the Junior World Championships in Spokane, USA. Photo / Warren Buckland

Stephen Nelson, left, always loves a game with 15-year-old Lezhi Zhu, who has been selected for the New Zealand Junior Badminton Team to contest the Junior World Championships in Spokane, USA. Photo / Warren Buckland

Lezhi Zhu can hit a shuttlecock 300 kilometres an hour plus. When he strikes it with his badminton racquet, he means business.

That speed - and a whole lot of agility and concentration - is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today