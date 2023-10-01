Letters to the Editor: Some Kāinga Ora housing no better than living in motels

A reader has high praise for the care and attention they received at Hawke's Bay Hospital, Photo/Warren Buckland

I read with interest Paul Hunt’s article (Hawke’s Bay Today, September 14, 2023) and agree that of course, we are facing a housing shortage. What I do object to is his reference to New Zealanders up and down the country telling Kāinga Ora they do not want their clients as neighbours.

Consistently I read and hear comments from people, not opposing the building of Kainga Ora housing, but objecting to the fact that these tenants will be housed in homes no better than the motels they have come from.

Nobody wants to be a Nimby (not in my backyard) or even a Cave (citizens against virtually everything) person, but to view families crammed into areas without adequate parking, suitable infrastructure or green areas is beyond what most caring New Zealanders would find acceptable.

Not to mention the constant danger the children living there face from vehicles driving beside the narrow walkways.

If Kāinga Ora wishes to gain support from neighbourhoods in which it plans to build, it needs to up its game and build residences that will provide safety and a reasonable quality of life for both tenants and neighbours.

Lee Russell

Hastings

Praise for Hawke’s Bay Hospital

I recently suffered a setback in health, necessitating a trip to Hawke’s Bay Hospital. I was tested and diagnosed within 12 hours and spent two nights in hospital.

At every level, I was treated with courtesy, respect and professionalism.

I have nothing but admiration for the staff and medical professionals at all levels. Despite their stresses and funding constraints, I received exemplary care and support.

John Ryan

Greenmeadows