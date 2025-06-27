Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

‘Bullies’ and ‘tyrants’: The Napier mayoral candidate’s letter that got him sacked as caravan club’s chair

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Napier councillor, mayoral candidate, and former NZMCA Hawke's Bay committee chairman Nigel Simpson.

Napier councillor, mayoral candidate, and former NZMCA Hawke's Bay committee chairman Nigel Simpson.

An eight-page letter sent by Napier mayoral hopeful Nigel Simpson to New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) leadership alleged bullying and non-compliance within the Hawke’s Bay membership.

The NZMCA’s response was to disband the newly-formed NZMCA Hawke’s Bay committee, and sack Simpson.

It was a reaction Simpson says was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today