Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Let’s copy Trump and redesign a new tax system - Wyn Drabble

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

Imitating Donald Trump is sincere flattery, writes Wyn Drabble. Photo NZME

Imitating Donald Trump is sincere flattery, writes Wyn Drabble. Photo NZME

Opinion

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

OPINION

Three key attributes for people in positions of authority are surely maturity, decisiveness and consistency.

So, based on Trump’s well-chronicled performance over the past few weeks, I would like to suggest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today