Catley said the best sets are the ones no one sees coming.

“The builders bring their creativity and build what we call a Moc, or my own creation, so it’s a surprise to us as well. That’s the cool part.”

In a previous year, Catley had a train hop the tracks and smash on to the ground.

“That was a lot of fun, but the public got on board and picked up all the bits for me and we put it all back together. It’s just all part of the show really,” he said.

Richard Catley's Californian Manion Lego set at the Hawke's Bay Brick Show. Photo / Jack Riddell

For part of this year’s show, Catley has been building since September a Californian mansion set he’s filled with rich and famous Lego people partying, while robbers sneak out the back.

Fellow organiser Alex Thompson has built an extravagant Ministry of Magic set, based on the Harry Potter films, which took her between six months and a year to complete.

Alex Thompson's Ministry of Magic set from Harry Potter at the Hawke's Bay Brick Show. Photo / Jack Riddell

The show runs from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday. Tickets are $5 on entry and it’s free entry for under 3-year-olds.

“There’s something for everyone, young and old,” Catley said.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the p15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.