Richard Catley has been building his Californian Mansion set since September and is displaying it at the Hawke's Bay Brick Show. Photo / Jack Riddell
A celebration of little, colourful Danish bricks is set to fill Napier’s Rodney Green Centennial Events Centre this weekend with original, innovative and imaginative Lego sets from some of the best Lego builders in New Zealand.
The Hawke’s Bay Brick Show started at Taradale High School four years ago. Organiser Richard Catley recalls the inaugural event as “absolutely chocker”.
“It was so packed we couldn’t move,” he said.
“It seems to have got bigger ever since. So we’ve absolutely maxed out the space this year.”
Organised by Well-Lug, the Wellington Lego User Group, the show includes 86 exhibitors from around the country setting up multiple Lego displays across 127 tables over Saturday and Sunday.
“That was a lot of fun, but the public got on board and picked up all the bits for me and we put it all back together. It’s just all part of the show really,” he said.
For part of this year’s show, Catley has been building since September a Californian mansion set he’s filled with rich and famous Lego people partying, while robbers sneak out the back.
Fellow organiser Alex Thompson has built an extravagant Ministry of Magic set, based on the Harry Potter films, which took her between six months and a year to complete.
The show runs from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday. Tickets are $5 on entry and it’s free entry for under 3-year-olds.
“There’s something for everyone, young and old,” Catley said.
Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the p15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.