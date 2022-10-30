Leg traps found in Tainui Reserve not allowed in parks, council says

One of four leg traps found anchored to a tree in Tainui Reserve, Havelock North, by a member of the public on Sunday morning. Photo / Supplied

A Havelock North resident has concerns for safety of pets and small children after leg traps were found laid in Tainui Reserve on Sunday morning.

The man, who told Hawke's Bay Today he wished to remain unnamed due privacy concerns, said his father-in-law discovered two traps while on his daily walk through the reserve, which is an off-leash area for dogs.

"He's a bit older and too frail to get down to them, so he gave me a call to help get them. We were just a bit worried that someone could stand in them."

He said they found four traps anchored to trees after searching the area.

"All trees with traps below them had a white substance that, presumably, is to attract animals," he said.

He said they were pleased with how quickly Hastings District Council responded once it was notified of the traps.

He said he pulled out the traps and then showed a council worker where the traps were.

"We've got pets and kids, so that's really why we ripped the traps out because we didn't want to leave any opportunity for somebody to get hurt by them," he said.

The traps were each found anchored to a tree with a white substance, presumed to be bait, spread on the tree. All four have been removed and are safely stored now. Photo / Supplied

A Hastings District Council spokesperson confirmed the four traps were reported to council by a concerned member of the public, who removed them for safety reasons, and they were now being safely stored.

"Our thanks go to the caring members of the public who were so quick to notify us of these traps and remove them," the spokesperson said.

The council spokesperson said the council does not allow any traps like this to be placed in its parks and reserves.

They said this had also happened a number of years ago in a different Havelock North reserve when some children laid out some traps they had found in the family's shed.

Nathan Alexander, Hawke's Bay Regional Council biosecurity biodiversity advisor, said leg-hold traps may not be used within 150m of any dwelling (excluding a hut on conservation lands) without the express permission of the occupier, or, in any area where there is a probable risk of catching a pet.

He said permission would also need to be obtained from the landowner and signage should be erected to notify the public of the risks to pets and children.

"These traps are not used very often in council business as the largest motive for using this kind of trap is for possum fur recovery and sale. The use of this trap is also expensive as it is required to be checked daily (no later than 12 hours after sunrise)."

He said best practice methods outlined by NPCA (National Pest Control Agencies) and found at bionet.nz should always be employed when trapping.

"In some cases the information provided isn't only best practice but is instead legal requirements under the animal welfare act 1999. Failure to comply with these requirements could result in prosecution and fines."