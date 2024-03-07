Equestrian action will be spectacular - the eventing cross country phase runs through the grounds, including the lake at Waikoko Gardens. The many branches of equestrianism are on display on over the weekend, from Clydesdales and miniature horses to mounted games and the $200,000 JB Olympic Cup.

The Horse of the Year Show has played to an empty grandstand for the first time in its quarter-century in Hawke’s Bay.

But it will also be the last time, with the 55-year-old edifice at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings condemned, unable to be used for this week’s show, about to be demolished and HOY-goers standing, or seated in hospitality areas or some pop-up seating, but owner the Hastings District Council yet to decide how it will get bums on seats in the future.

According to a council spokesperson, the council, which bought the 42ha site to protect it from falling into the hands of developers and keep it reserved for the people of Hawke’s Bay, is working through a tender process to go out to market for the “deconstruction” of the grandstand.

The Tomoana Showgrounds grandstand near-filled at a previous Horse of the Year Show. Photo / NZME

It can’t yet comment on start dates, although it has previously said it would start in April, and current plans are for the grandstand to be deconstructed and the site levelled.

No further planning has yet been undertaken but as per the sale and purchase agreement the council made with long-time owner the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society, which will continue to stage its annual show on the showgrounds, the council is working through initial planning for a reserve management plan and establishing “an entity in the form of a trust” to oversee all or parts of the showgrounds.

“That process will determine future planning including layout,” the spokesperson said.

In 2016, the A&P society, which had its 160th anniversary show last October and has been at Tomoana almost a century, revealed a long-term vision of what the showgrounds could look like, including removal of the grandstand and reconfiguration of the oval to parallel the railway line on its western side.

The Horse of the Year Show, back after three years of cancellations caused by limitations of the Covid and then by Cyclone Gabrielle less than a month before the 2023 event was to have been held, started on Tuesday with mainly fine weather and is expected to attract thousands of spectators through to the end, with temperatures up to 26C on Saturday and possibly some showers as the show starts to draw to a close on Sunday.

Horse of the Year Show event manager Sophie Blake said the show has “plenty of seats in all sorts of forms around the grounds - whether that be VIP, tables and chairs, grandstands, public hospitality areas and more”.

“They are all being appreciated and well utilised,” she said. “We are all looking forward to the next few days when it really ramps up. We are encouraging everyone to come along to cross country day on Saturday and enjoy the Waikiki Gardens.”

Crowds had enjoyed some exciting competition and the opportunity to be so close to the action, she said.

“The riders can see the excitement from the crowds who are also intrigued by our wonderful sport,” she said. “The weather has now settled and the forecast is great for the weekend.”



