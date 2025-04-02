Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Large Hawke’s Bay sheep and beef farm to be converted to forestry; sold to overseas buyer

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Waipuna Station covers about 1500ha in Central Hawke's Bay.

Waipuna Station covers about 1500ha in Central Hawke's Bay.

A large Central Hawke’s Bay sheep and beef farm has been sold to an overseas buyer, who plans to convert most of it into forestry.

The 1500ha Waipuna Station in Elsthorpe has been sold to Kauri Forestry Limited Partnership.

That partnership mainly represents a “multi-generational family business” from Switzerland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today