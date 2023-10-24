Even before Cyclone Gabrielle, Lake Waikaremoana was overflowing on to walkways and surrounding flora. Photo / Craig Little

Ngāi Tūhoe has hit out at Genesis Energy for its management of Lake Waikaremoana, which they claim has caused more damage to the environment than Cyclone Gabrielle this year.

Te Uru Taumatua (Tut), Ngāi Tūhoe’s Tribal Authority, last week released its latest newsletter, in which it discussed cyclone damage to the Waikaremoana Great Walk, including the loss of the Waiopāoa Bridge and a major slip on the steps section headed to Panekire.

It went on to claim Genesis overfilled the lake in February and retained the water, causing massive damage.

“Genesis overfilled the lake to 130 per cent capacity and then held the water for profit, causing major destruction to lake edges, with major areas of track subsiding into the lake [and] submerging toilets contaminating the lake, destroying campgrounds and day shelter foundations,” the newsletter said.

“For us, Genesis management practices have been far more destructive than Gabrielle, while publishing $523.5 million [in] annual profits. A situation which Tut is following up on.”

Genesis Energy runs the Waikaremoana Power Scheme and had earlier denied claims their management decisions caused flooding in Wairoa shortly after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The company reported earnings of $523.5m in the financial year ended June 2023, of which $195.7m was the net profit after tax.

Genesis Energy said it denies the iwi’s claim, but it had made an offer of financial support which was refused.

Chief wholesale officer Tracey Hickman said data did not support the suggestion that its management of lake levels led to the damage and subsequent closure of the walk.

“This year’s weather events have been particularly challenging for many in the region,” Hickman said.

“High lake levels this year were due to the number of successive weather events in the catchment. This is highlighted by data that includes the average inflow to Lake Waikaremoana being higher in the 12 months to June 2023 than any other 12-month period since records began in 1930, and almost twice the long-term average.”

A compilation of the flooding from Lake Waikaremoana after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Tūhoe

She said Genesis had “tried to engage constructively” in discussions about the famous walk in recent months with Te Uru Taumatua and the Department of Conservation.

“This has included the offer of financial support to help get it open for later this year. This was in recognition of the unprecedented weather events and our desire to work together to address this challenge. That offer was initially rejected, but still stands.”

Tut chief executive Kirstie Luke told Hawke’s Bay Today Tūhoe estimated the damage was going to cost $2m, while Genesis had offered $200,000.

She said it wasn’t the figure that was the issue, but rather Genesis Energy’s “complete refusal” to engage in conversation about the cause of the damage or take any responsibility.

“There was subsidence then with Cyclone Hale. They gave no contribution to that. We then worked to maintain the Great Walk after that, then immediately watched it get washed away and worsened,” Luke said.

Hickman said Genesis Energy was contributing to an independent review to understand the circumstances and contributing factors that led to flooding, commissioned by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

“There are ongoing issues around the location of some portions of the track which require further discussion, especially in the context of future wet years, and Genesis remains open to constructively participating,” Hickman said.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said Genesis had made a lot of money from the water and power scheme, and he believed they should be putting more back into the community.

“I’ll be honest, Tūhoe gets a lot of criticism, but they need more money to make the experience for our country and our overseas visitors, and they can’t operate without having the money to fix these things,” Little said.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little believes dead fauna and damage around the edge of Lake Waikaremoana could be related to mismanagement of the water level. Photo / Craig Little

He said it was about the social obligations Genesis has to the community.

“We need to look at how it can be done better, because it is a huge cost to keep that park open.”

“The problem is whenever this happens, Tūhoe get really knocked by people asking what are they closing the lake for, but they are closing it because they have to for safety reasons, and then they get criticism and Genesis doesn’t.

“That lake was badly managed, is all I am going to say,” Little said, but added lake levels had been too high to do the walks or go boating for quite some time before Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tūhoe is working through the next eight weeks with the aim of re-opening the Waikaremoana Great Walk on January 10, 2024, the iwi said.

