‘Lagged behind the rising cost of living’: Tararua council workers to strike

Tararua District Council union members say their planned strike action is the result of unfair pay and the “undervaluing” of their work.

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi (PSA) confirmed members will stop work from 1pm to 5pm on Monday, July 31, and for a full day on Tuesday, August 1.

“We’ve been in bargaining since November 2022, working to achieve an acceptable deal,” PSA organiser Dolly Larkins said. “Our members are part of this community and see the value of the work they do - they want to keep working.”

“But as workers, they only have their labour to bargain with. Since the council hasn’t acknowledged the value of their work with an acceptable deal, our members must take action.”

She claimed high staff turnover had left many struggling to cover the work of vacant jobs, and pay, “especially for long-term staff, has lagged behind the rising cost of living”.

“They’re having to work so much harder while their pay goes backwards, falling further and further behind the cost of living increases.”

She believed affected services included libraries, animal control, customer service, revenue and communications teams.

Yet the council’s chief executive, Bryan Nicholson, said it had provided staff with increases above the cost of living in the past two years.

“The council needs to be fiscally prudent and our recent 13.17 per cent rates increase reflects rising costs, a challenge we take seriously,” he said.

“We are disappointed by this strike action. However, we remain committed to concluding the collective bargaining.”

He said staff turnover, although concerning, was expected in the current economic environment and was being felt widely across the sector.

Nicholson said he estimates about 25 PSA members will be striking and he could foresee only “minimal disruption” to the public.

PSA delegates are encouraging members to use their time while striking to volunteer in the community.

“They want to give back to Tararua”, Larkins said. “That’s why they’re in these jobs.”

Members will also take their breaks at the same time and will not work extra hours or overtime until October 13.