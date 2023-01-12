Sarah Nash and Rachel Agnew both have new online businesses helping women to live their best possible lives. Photo / Warren Buckland

It’s time for you.

That’s the message to Hawke’s Bay women from Sarah Nash and Rachel Agnew.

The pair are passionate about supporting women and helping them to live their best possible lives, and they both have online businesses to help them do just that.

Rachel Agnew Nutrition & Hormonal Health uses personalised nutrition and lifestyle strategies to deliver results and empower women to be in control of their own health.

Sarah Nash and the me spot™provides wellbeing programmes and coaching for women to reconnect, reclaim and celebrate who they are.

The pair have helped each other on the ‘roller coaster journey of launching a business.

Sarah

Sarah Nash.

In the blink of an eye, women suddenly find themselves at a T-junction in their life. Their children are a bit older, they have dedicated their lives to looking after others and sometimes that comes at a cost to their health.

Suddenly you start to wonder just who you are - it’s like coming out of a fog and realising that it’s time to reaffirm and reconnect to who you are.

After harnessing best-practice knowledge from around the world, and a lot of training, I provide a straightforward, time-efficient and cost-effective wellbeing approach.

Women constantly compromise themselves. I want to help you ask yourself “what do you want to be and what do you want to do?”

One day your children will leave home and if you have lost sight of who you are, that’s going to leave a big open and daunting space in your life. So it’s important to do something for yourself now. You don’t want to wake up one morning and think “if only”.

Dedicating some time to look inward and reflect will help you clear your mind and your true sparkle comes to the fore. This has a ripple effect on your children, your work and your partner. Making decisions is easier. Life in general looks and feels better.

Through my journey in life and my training, I know I have the tools to help women. I like to listen and I have had some amazing feedback from clients.

My online programme provides advice and insights for you to reaffirm and nourish yourself. Time can be a major barrier to women investing in their personal growth and wellbeing, so sessions are concise, and the practical tools are easy to use while still giving you the space to reflect and absorb all the information we share.

■the me spot™ provides a dedicated place for you to take time to focus on nourishing yourself, offering both online learning programmes and one-on-one sessions.

■ For more information go to www.themespot.me

Rachel

Rachel Agnew.

My aim is to help women take control of their health. It can be really frustrating as your body changes on life’s journey. Hormones can play havoc with your health and your head.

I am a clinical nutritionist, certified health coach and certified holistic hormone practitioner. I am also a woman in her mid-40s who is travelling the road of hormonal disruption and want to share my own experience and knowledge with all women, to empower them to take control of their own health.

Everyone is different so understanding your unique requirements will help you with sustainable weight, sleep, and headaches - all the stages of menopause transmission.

People tend to do the same thing when it comes to diet and exercise even though their hormones change so much.

There are so many erratic messages out there about what you should be doing in your 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond. I can help you understand why your body is behaving as it is and give you the tools to make changes.

Women tend to just expect to go downhill when they reach middle age - a term I really dislike. You don’t have to accept it. Instead, learn some strategies to get through it.

I love empowering women to feel amazing. Please don’t settle for second best and certainly never think “it’s all downhill from here” - because it is not.

I love that I can provide women with the gift of understanding their bodies. I know from my journey of trying to find answers, by reading magazines and then applying the advice and failing miserably, that everyone is different and therefore we all need our own personalised programme.

So if you would like to take control of your health concerns, have more energy and successfully navigate perimenopause and menopause, manage your stress and understand your body, I’m here to help.

■Women’s Nutrition & Hormone Health: Empowering women to take control of their health with nutrition and lifestyle. Discover how to eat, move, and live to balance hormones, achieve sustainable weight loss and regain vitality.

■https://www.rachelagnewnutrition.co.nz