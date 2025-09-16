“But if we had a reason that made them want to be around there and it benefited them, then I’d support it,” he said.
Soon, the idea for the pocket park was born.
On the Lyndon Rd side of the building where car parks once sat now sits an enclosed, sunny space that features tables, chairs, shade and a brand new basketball hoop.
“So it’s been beneficial for our neighbours, because we’ve created a place where our service users feel like and look like they belong,” Heke said.
“It’s also increased the goodwill and our relationship with our neighbours.”
An example Heke gives is the relationship between Kuhu Mai and the business centre next door, Farming House.
Heke said the first year the service was based at St Andrew’s Hall was “pretty confronting” for Farming House owner David Brownrigg.
“He was fielding a lot of issues related to us and then with this park project, he was really supportive and made contributions to it,” Heke said.
“He and I now have this really excellent relationship and he’s dropped off food, he’s brought in clothing, he’s personally done a whole bunch of stuff.”
It’s exciting for Heke to see his community not bringing down or diminishing Hastings as a place to live, but rather building happy connections and relationships with members of the community they may not always engage with.