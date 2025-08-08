Advertisement
Kiwis wary of the cost of butter a century ago – Michael Fowler

By Michael Fowler
Hawkes Bay Today·
6 mins to read

Heretaunga Co-operative Dairy staff, circa 1920s, pose with boxes of Pure Creamery Butter. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank, D.G. Begley

Opinion by Michael Fowler
Michael Fowler is a contracted Hawke's Bay author and historian – mfhistory@gmail.com

THE FACTS

  • Butter prices have historically fluctuated, impacting both consumers and dairy farmers in Hawke’s Bay.
  • The Heretaunga Co-operative Dairy Company faced challenges due to market volatility and supply issues.
  • Post-World War II, price controls and rationing affected butter availability and pricing in Hastings.

The hiked cost of butter has again grabbed headlines.

And as I do occasionally, I asked myself: has this butter-price phenomenon been topical – and, more specifically, how has it been topical in Hawke’s Bay?

Napier, due to its pre-1931 earthquake, marshy, watery surroundings, had limited opportunities relating

