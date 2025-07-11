Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Kiwis’ burnt barbecues sparked legendary Hawke’s Bay cooking class: Michael Fowler

Hawkes Bay Today
6 mins to read

Dutch immigrant, Raymond Van Rijk, become a culinary identity in Hawke's Bay.

Dutch immigrant, Raymond Van Rijk, become a culinary identity in Hawke's Bay.

Opinion

Michael Fowler is a contracted Hawke’s Bay author and historian mfhistory@gmail.com

Dutch immigrant, Raymond Van Rijk, who arrived in 1979 to the White Heron Lodge in Parnell, Auckland, as food and beverage manager, was horrified at what he was witnessing at a buffet.

The 29-year-old had been there a month

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today