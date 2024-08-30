But the officer now in charge of Kirsa’s file, Detective Sergeant Daryl Moore, said the test results have helped cast aside a nagging fear in his mind that the long-told narrative around her disappearance could have been inaccurate from the investigation’s beginning.
In 2023, Moore sent a sample of the blood collected at the scene and preserved by police at the time, along with a sample of her mother Robyn’s DNA, to scientists to see if they could generate a match from it.
Moore said the results came back as a conclusive match.
“We’re able to say the blood found at the scene is almost certainly a child of Robyn.”
“She had quite a unique blood type – one that a low percentage of New Zealanders have – and that matched the blood at the scene,” Moore said.
“The DNA obviously has just taken that evidence one step further.”
Moore said the blood sample was a significant piece of evidence, although it didn’t necessarily indicate Kirsa was injured by her potential killer at the scene. Witness evidence also pointed to the possibility of her falling off the horse.
He said a large number of droplets were found in the area where Commodore the horse was tied up, spread over as much as a couple of metres.
“These were just tiny little droplets, more consistent with somebody having blood in their mouth and coughing, or maybe somebody having some blood on their hand and flicking their hand to create little flicks of blood,” Moore said.