King's Birthday Honours recipient Steve Wyn-Harris is stepping down from fulltime duties on his Central Hawke's Bay farm. Photo / Paul Taylor

King's Birthday Honours recipient Steve Wyn-Harris is stepping down from fulltime duties on his Central Hawke's Bay farm. Photo / Paul Taylor

Typical of his years as one of the most authoritative farming voices in the media, Steve Wyn-Harris wanted to pen his own thoughts on becoming an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Wyn-Harris, a Waipukurau dry-stock farmer, is arguably best-known for his Farmers Weekly column, The Cockies Hour, on Central FM, and regular appearances on Newstalk ZB and RNZ.

His various farming awards and directorships speak of his proficiency as a farmer and advocacy on behalf of the industry. But it’s the stories he’s told and the perspective he’s given on rural life that have often touched the wider public most.

Wellbeing, both on and off the farm, has been a thread that’s run through all of his work. If you look after the land and you look after the people, then you have an industry that can thrive for generations to come.

Honoured and privileged to be recognised for his services to the farming industry and rural communities, Wyn-Harris remained modest about his own achievements.

“When you are first approached, you immediately think of many others equally deserving and perhaps they should have been recognised before you,” Wyn-Harris said, in a statement to Hawke’s Bay Today.

“It’s great that the rural sector is acknowledged. We are often overlooked in these lists and yet are a significant part of the economy and earn a large proportion of our country’s export earnings.

“It’s tough for many out there after the cyclone and this is a good news story for my farming sector.

“I’m primarily a shepherd and have spent 40 years out on the farm, so perhaps this can be seen as recognition for all those years doing the hard work on the ground that will never be awarded an honour, but doing important work for New Zealand all the same.”

Waipukurau's Steve Wyn-Harris says he accepts his ONZM on behalf of all farmers toiling to make a difference. Photo / Paul Taylor

Wyn-Harris paid tribute to wife Jane, their three sons and all the “editors, stock agents, accountants, lawyers, bankers, company reps and friends who have always supported me through good times and tough”.

But that way of life is changing for Wyn-Harris.

“I’m finishing my fulltime farming career, as I’ve just turned 64 and finding the work physically challenging now,” he said.

“I’m also giving up writing my weekly column for Farmers Weekly, which I’ve done for 27 years, as I see it based on providing a fulltime farmer’s perspective on the world.

“So, there is quite some uncertainty of what lies ahead and what I might do next but, surprisingly, I’m looking forward to the first uncertainty in a very long time.”