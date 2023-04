King Tuheitia (right) at Omahu Marae, Hastings, greeting Te Rangi Huata.

The Māori King was welcomed at Ōmahu Marae in Hastings on Monday morning.

Kīngi Tuheitia is visiting cyclone-affected rohe in Hawke’s Bay as part of a five-day visit to communities in Ngāti Kahungunu rohe.

He and his staff from Waikato-Tainui and Ngāti Tamaoho will visit Wairoa and Tāngoio Marae on Tuesday.

The Kīngitanga is particularly keen to support marae and kaupapa Māori recovery responses, Kīngitanga chief of staff, Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds, said on Sunday.

The Kīngitanga is welcomed onto Omahu Marae on Monday.