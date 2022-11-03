Kim Thorp of Black Barn awarded Hawke's Bay food and wine 'Legend' status

Kim Thorp beat out 12 other nominees to be crowned the second-ever Hawke's Bay Legend for his work with the food, wine and visitor experience in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Kim Thorp beat out 12 other nominees to be crowned the second-ever Hawke's Bay Legend for his work with the food, wine and visitor experience in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

The man who upended tourism in the region with the creation of the Black Barn brand has been named a "legend" of Hawke's Bay food and wine.

Kim Thorp beat out 12 other nominees to be recognised as a 'Legend' of F.A.W.C! at an event to kick off the summer food and wine festival at The Old Church on Thursday.

The award was established in 2021 to honour people who have shaped the region into the Food and Wine Country it is today.

Hawke's Bay Tourism said Thorp's work through Black Barn changed the tourism industry in Hawke's Bay with a full suite of food, wine and accommodation offerings under one brand.

Sir Graeme Avery KNZM was recognised as the inaugural Hawke's Bay Legend last summer.

Avery and Thorp both worked together to design both the original Wine Country brand and the contemporary Food and Wine Country brand it evolved into in 2021.

Thorp has been awarded a purpose-made sculpture, made by traditional Māori carver Phil Belcher, that combines New Zealand agate rock and black maire.

According to Belcher, the agate, also known as healing stone, was carved by the late Seow Chee, a renowned Hawke's Bay stone artist and healer from Whakatu/Nelson.

The award was announced by Hawke's Bay Tourism, in conjunction with Cuisine Magazine.

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said it was wonderful to deliver the second iteration of the award in front of a full room of people after having the event stymied by Covid last summer.

"The purpose of F.A.W.C! is [to] hold up our region's amazing food, wine, beverages, chefs, artisans, leaders and producers, and/or celebrate our prowess in a way for the world to see," Saxton said.

"None of this would be possible if it weren't for legends like our finalists who have worked tirelessly for decades to develop and innovate the industry they love, and then extend manaakitanga to their local communities and manuhiri from all over the globe."

Kelli Brett of Cuisine Magazine said it was difficult to name just one Legend for the award.

"It is so very clear that Kim Thorp has had an incredible influence on the landscape of Hawke's Bay Food and Wine Country, and his dedication to the region makes him an extremely worthy recipient of this year's Legends honour," she said.

Other finalists were; John Bostock of Bostock New Zealand, John Buck of Te Mata Estate Winery, The Darwen Family of Silky Oak Chocolate, winemaker Jenny Dobson, Kate Galloway of Hastings Distillers, Rod McDonald and Jo Throp of Te Awanga Estate, Greg Miller of Valley D'Vine, Kate Radburnd of Radburnd Cellars, Tim Turvey of Clearview Estate Winery, Alexandra Tylee of Pipi Café & Food Truck and Claire Vogtherr of Holly Bacon.