Kids set to see if their ship will sink or swim at the Water Discovery Centre for the first of four weekly small boat races in January.

Children of all ages gathered at the newly opened Waiaroha Heretaunga Water Discovery Centre for the first of four weekly small boat races over the school holidays.

The boat races are just one of the water-themed school holiday activities for children on offer this month at the water discovery centre.

Group manager of community wellbeing and services, Rebekah Dinwoodie, said the Waiaroha team was thrilled to see so many children invested in creating a winning vessel.

The organiser said the creativity was outstanding, as tamariki used a range of resources, anything from sponges to ice-block sticks.

“The team could hear them debating over which way to put their sails and whether or not stickers would add too much weight.

“The laughter and joy experienced was exactly what we imagined this space being about; kids seeing water do its thing in a fun and accessible space,” Dinwoodie said.

A large group of children took part in the first day of racing, which meant there were multiple races, with the downpour of the wave machine marking the start of each heat.

The wave machine is just one of many features created to showcase the journey water takes from the mountains to sea.

The boat races will be held on every Tuesday during January, along with water bomb dodgeball games to be held every Friday.

A scavenger hunt and colouring-in activity sheet can also be collected from Te Whare Waiaroha visitor centre at any time throughout the month.

Waiaroha Heretaunga Water Discovery Centre is located at the corner of Southampton St East and Hastings St South.

The outdoor area of Waiaroha is open every day, while Te Whare Waiaroha visitor centre is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

For more information about the summer programme, visit the Waiaroha Heretaunga Water Discovery Centre Facebook page or search ‘Summer at Waiaroha’ on Eventfinda.