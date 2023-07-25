Bright bookworms from all over the world got a masterclass from Hawke's Bay author Mary-anne Scott (right) as part of the Kids Lit Quiz World Final. Photo / Paul Taylor

Quizmaster Wayne Mills (MNZM) knows that reading can often be quite a solitary activity.

That’s why he never gets tired of seeing passionate young readers from intermediate schools around the world come together for the annual Kids Lit Quiz World Final.

“We didn’t have to do any icebreakers,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“These kids mixed straight away because they had reading in common. They see that they’re not the only kids in the world that like reading.”

Mills said the idea for the quiz came about in 1991 and looked to acknowledge and motivate readers at a time when reading had traditionally dipped.

Fast forward to today, the quiz operates heats in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand and the US.

On Saturday, five teams of four from Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US went head-to-head at Havelock North High School in the ultimate battle of book knowledge.

“It was one of the tensest finals we’ve ever had,” Mills said of the nail-biting sudden-death round between winners Macquarrie College (Australia) and New Zealand’s Waimea Intermediate.

“At halftime there were only two questions separating first from last. It could’ve gone absolutely any way.”

The teams of four consisting of kids aged 10-13 came well versed in a range of literary topics, with many having specific expertise in a certain category.

Categories included questions about titles, authors, biographies, fictional places and even fictional plants.

“That was a very popular one,” Mills said.

This year’s quiz was special for a number of reasons.

Not only was it the first time a world final has been held in Hawke’s Bay (which is also his hometown), but it was also the first one to go ahead since 2019.

“This was the resumption after three years without competitions.”

The Kids Lit Quiz saw children aged 10-13 compete in teams of four to see who was the ultimate bookworm. Photo / Paul Taylor

A number of special guests also made an appearance throughout the weekend.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti, NZ Reading Ambassador Alan Dingley and Te Rito Maioha lecturer Celeste Harrington all spoke about the importance of literature and reading in today’s society.

Well-known Hawke’s Bay author Mary-anne Scott also held a workshop on Saturday morning and said she was surprised and grateful for the reception she got from the bright young bookworms.

“I didn’t really know what I was heading into, but it had to be a good opportunity because here are a group of teen readers, what more do you want really?” she told Hawke’s Bay Today.

She said she was delighted that many of the students had taken the time to read her books, especially those from the US.

“It was like I was talking to another league really. My ideal readers.”

The workshop involved talks with Scott about writing and what goes behind the mind of an author.

“They wanted to talk all about writing and where story came from. I asked them what they thought was the magic rule of writing and one of them immediately said show don’t tell.”

Mills also said it wasn’t just the kids that got involved.

“At the end of each round there’s an adult question worded in the same way as the kids’ question, where [like the kids] the adults can win beautiful book prizes.”

“The adults are watching kids as readers, and this gives the kids a chance to see the adults as readers.”

Mills said people should keep an eye out for future events both nationally and internationally.

“Rock on, we hope that the world final will be in Bali next year.”

