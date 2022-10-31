A big cheer for the organisers, from the young players. Photos / Supplied

The CHB Interschool Tennis competition started this week with 14 teams in the A and B Grade competition from Argyll East, Flemington, Omakere, Ongonga, Sherwood, St Josephs, Takapau, Waipawa and Waipukurau schools.

Each team is made up of four or five players, and each week for six weeks they will play a game of doubles and singles.

Earlier this month, the players met at the Waipukurau Tennis Club for an afternoon of tennis and to learn some basic tips and tricks before they begin the competition for the season.

Adult helpers each ran a different skill or game and supported the players through the rotations, which gave students a chance to blow off the cobwebs for the season. They finished off the afternoon with morning tea and a rousing cheer for the parents and helpers who made the event a success.