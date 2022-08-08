'Kick in the guts': Hastings storage facility raided

Police are investigating after a number of storage units at Total Storage Hastings were broken into over the weekend and a number of items were taken. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police are investigating after a number of storage units at Total Storage Hastings were broken into over the weekend and a number of items were taken. Photo / Warren Buckland

A woman searching for a home in Hawke's Bay is now searching for some of the valuables she would've used to fill it after the storage facility she was using was raided.

Police are looking into a report at least seven units at Total Storage Hastings in Stevens Pl were smashed into by thieves over the weekend.

Yvonne Bond is staying with a friend after moving with her partner to the region recently and said the theft, which included her 55-inch TV, was a "kick in the guts" during a tough time.

"I haven't been here long, so it has been a nightmare."

She said she was one of the first to discover and report the burglary at about 10.30am on Sunday.

"The gates were open, which I found strange and as I pulled up to my one I couldn't see the lock."

"That's when I saw the one next to me was open and then I looked around and I noticed a lot of them were open and then I realised [the facility] has been burgled."

She said the chains and padlocks on the main entrance gate had been cut off and she was concerned the perpetrators might return.

"They've taken clothes, they've taken a 55-inch TV, they've taken lamps and food because we've got heaps of canned food in there and stuff."

Yvonne Bond had just recently moved to Hawke's Bay with her family and was staying with a friend when their valuables were stolen from their storage unit over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

"I'm just worried they'll come back, because of the expensive stuff they left in there, they obviously didn't have enough room."

She said the storage units targeted were ones where the users had not padlocked them under the security cover on the front of each container, herself included.

"If you don't have your padlock short and underneath the big security panel, it's easy to use the big bolt cutters on them."

She said she was uninsured and saddened that people would steal from the storage units.

"The majority of people nowadays in storage units are homeless and struggling and this is just a kick in the guts."

Hawke's Bay Today understands there are cameras on the premises and at nearby businesses that could have captured the incident.

A representative of Total Storage Hastings said the police had some good leads to follow but declined to comment further.

A police spokeswoman said they were in the early stages of assessing the report about the break-in.