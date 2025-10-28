Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Keep out: Hawke’s Bay walkers and cyclists ignoring construction site warnings

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says people entering a restricted construction zone are putting themselves and work crews at risk. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says people entering a restricted construction zone are putting themselves and work crews at risk. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says people entering an active construction zone are not only putting themselves and work crews at risk but also delaying crucial flood protection work.

The Waiohiki stopbank construction site along the Tūtaekurī River between Lennox Park and the Redclyffe Bridge was part of the Hawke’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save