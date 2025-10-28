“But we can only do that safely and efficiently if people stay out of the restricted area.

“Every time someone enters the site, we have to shut down operations immediately to protect them and our crews.

“That triggers a full team alert and a safe escort out of the zone. It causes unnecessary delays and slows down progress on critical infrastructure designed to protect homes and businesses.”

A council spokesperson said heavy machinery was operating near the river.

“Many of these machines offer limited visibility, and operators often wear hearing protection, so they may not see or hear someone entering unexpectedly.

“After hours, the site remains dangerous, with uneven ground, heavy machinery, incomplete structures, and materials that could pose a hazard.”

HBRC is urging the public to respect all signage, stay out of the construction zone, and help ensure this vital work can be completed safely and without further delay.

Puketapu Loop cycle trail detour

The Puketapu Loop has a clearly signposted on-road detour starting at Lennox Park. The trail along the stopbank next to the Tūtaekurī River is closed while the stopbank is built.

“If you’re not comfortable cycling or walking on-road, we recommend turning back at Lennox Park. There is no walking or cycling access between Lennox Park and Waiohiki/Redclyffe Bridge in either direction,” the spokesperson said.

Hastings District Council

HDC posted similar concerns on social media recently about the Havelock North Middle Rd construction site.

“People are entering the closed construction site on Middle Rd after hours, including cutting fences and running through the work area. This is extremely dangerous and puts both individuals and the project at risk,” the post said.

The council said the site was complex, with large volumes of soil being shifted to build the new road platform. Heavy machinery, such as dump trucks, diggers, loaders, and rollers, is operating.

“There are multiple hazards: steep drop-offs, open trenches, trip hazards, machinery movement, exposed services, and live electrical risks. Making the site safe for pedestrian and cyclist access is not possible without major impacts on the project.

“If someone is hurt, it could delay the entire programme, pushing out the end date beyond 2025 and prolonging disruption for residents.”

