Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Kay Deakin: Hawke’s Bay hairdressing queen retires after 56 years in industry

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
Kay Deakin has become synonymous with Hawke's Bay hairdressing over the past six decades. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Kay Deakin has become synonymous with Hawke's Bay hairdressing over the past six decades. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

When Kay Deakin told her high school headmistress she had ambitions of becoming a hairdresser, the response was far from supportive.

“My headmistress called me into the office and told me I had too

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today