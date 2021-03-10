Kasey McKenna leads DHS Equestrian Team to success

The Dannevirke High School Equestrian Team at its event on Wednesday, October 14 last year. From left: Lana Shuker, Sam Killiner, Shaylyn Ward, Brooke Gimblett, Pippa Smythe, Kasey McKenna and Sophie Sout.

By Dave Murdoch

Kasey McKenna of Dannevirke High School swept the top prizes at an equestrian inter-secondary school meet hosted at St Matthew's College in Masterton on February 15 and helped propel her school team into second place overall.

She competed in the top echelon on her 15-year-old horse Louie and won all three events: 1 metre power and speed; 1metre – Speed and 1metre AM5.

Louie with its ribbons from St Matthews College Inter-school equestrian event.

She was awarded Senior Champion Rider, Overall Champion Rider and Rider of the Best Presented Horse on the Competition.

Sally Peffers also competed well, gaining second in the first two events and sixth in the 1 metre AM5.

For Kasey it has been a very busy equestrian summer training her horse to compete in the Young Rider and Junior Rider competitions. She was extremely disappointed to have Horse of The Year cancelled due to Covid.

She is looking forward to competing in more inter-secondary competitions with Nga Tawa a possibility and Dannevirke High School's event on March 31 at the A&P Showgrounds.

The Dannevirke High School team is young - Kasey Mckenna, Samantha Rakich-Spain, Bayly Castles, Sally Peffers, Sophie Southgate and Brooke Gimblett all with years of experience ahead of them making prospects extremely promising.