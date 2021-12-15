Karamu High School student's hauora themed artwork wins award

Year 11 Karamu High School student Makayla Read said "Hauora in my eyes" represents a teenager's perspective of Hauora, inspired by her close friends' diverse interpretations. Photo / Supplied

A student's expression of what hauora (wellbeing) means to her and other teens has won recognition with an art award for inspiring others.

Year 11 student Makayla Read (Ngāti Kahungunu) was one of three winners of the 2021 Te Rau Ora Rangatahi Art Awards' Te tohu Whakahihiko Inspiring Others Merit Award for her artwork "Hauora in my eyes".

"Having it out in the community overwhelms me with happiness because it's amazing to know all my hard work I put into my piece has paid off due to winning this award."

She aimed to represent what hauora meant to teenagers and drew the artwork by hand before digitally enhancing it.

She took inspiration for the four characters speaking in the piece from some of her close friends, by asking them what wellbeing meant to them.

"This then got me thinking about what attributes I could include into my characters as they are my strength in my artworks, and so tried my best to create them with diverse features that teenagers can share a voice with."

Makayla's mother Julia Carmichael convinced her to enter the competition, believing in her passion for art.

"I've given her ideas and sent her links to art competitions before but this one is the first one that resonated with her."

She said the discussion Makayla had with her friends was an important part of the piece.

"I love that she opened up this line of discussion with her friends as that is who we need to be hearing more from - our future generation who will lead us into a healthy future - Tinana, Hinengaro me te Wairua."

The award was presented by artist and designer Andrea Hopkins (Ngāti Pāoa, Ngāti Maru), who said the teenager went the extra step in asking her friends what hauora and wellbeing meant to them.

"Makayla showed diversity in her characters and the standard of finish of her digital artwork was excellent."

The prize awarded $150, which Makayla has spent on more art supplies for future projects.

Principal Dionne Thomas said she is proud of Makayla's collective creativity and vision for hauora.

"It is a little serendipitous as we increase our wellbeing focus in Year 11, 12 and 13 with more Hauora for seniors in their learning programmes from 2022."