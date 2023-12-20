Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Kāinga Ora homes gifted with free furnishings before Christmas

Mitchell Hageman
By
4 mins to read
Opening of 3 new Kainga Ora homes on May Rd

Kāinga Ora tenants in some Hawke’s Bay housing developments, as well as other in-need homeowners, will soon be able to enjoy Christmas with some furnishings and appliances in their homes with the help Re-Source. But the non-profit organisation says it wouldn’t be possible without partnerships and teamwork from other local bodies.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today