Kāinga Ora tenants in some Hawke’s Bay housing developments, as well as other in-need homeowners, will soon be able to enjoy Christmas with some furnishings and appliances in their homes with the help of local organisation Re-Source. But the non-profit organisation says it wouldn’t be possible without partnerships and teamwork from other local bodies.

On the morning of one client’s move-in, Hawke’s Bay Today observed the important work done by Re-Source, who collaborated with other agencies to help bring Christmas joy to those in need.

Re-Source staff member Dewald Botha moves a donated couch into a Kāinga Ora home. Photo / Paul Taylor

On a drizzly summer day in Hastings, a new Kāinga Ora resident sits on his brand-new leather couch.

It’s in spotless condition, much like all the other home appliances and furnishings in the house, and no one would think it had had a previous life.

“This sofa was donated by a fireman,” Nadine Gaunt of Re-Source Hawke’s Bay said.

“We’re on call 24/7 with the fire service as well, so when someone has a house fire and doesn’t have any possessions, we provide them with things like clothes and food and toiletries.”

Re-Source is a not-for-profit focused on rehoming, reusing, and repurposing pre-loved resources to people in need through trusted networks, while also aiming to reduce waste.

Soon, many others in need will also be able to benefit from the mahi of Re-Source and be given the gift of a furnished home before Christmas.

After a request from Age Concern, Gaunt found out that Kāinga Ora homes in Hastings would be completed before Christmas and that finding furniture would be top of mind for many of those settling in.

Getting these places furnished, however, would not be an easy task.

Re-Source’s main focus is to connect donated items to where they are most needed in the community. They help the helpers.

But they would often not have the space to be able to hold donated furniture that came in.

“I was keen to help, but the space that would be needed in a short timeframe presented a problem. Donors regularly offer us furniture, but we don’t always have the room. We can help more people if we have more space,” Gaunt said.

Since the start, Re-Source has been collaborating with local organisation Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga (TToH).

Chairman Mike Paku jumped at the chance to offer up two vacant garages in Hastings for Re-Source to store their donations.

“Helping Re-Source to help others was an easy decision,” he said.

“After Cyclone Gabrielle, Re-Source stood up the racecourse donations centre, processing more than 100,000 items of clothing, equipment, and essential supplies in four weeks with the help of 200 volunteers. They worked out what people actually needed and matched them with donations or purchased items with donated funds.”

By the end of the week, Re-Source would’ve assisted with three Kāinga Ora move-ins, with more from other agencies pending confirmation dates.

Kāinga Ora regional director East North Island Naomi Whitewood (Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi) said the work had been a great example of local organisations collaborating for a common cause.

“Often our whānau come from emergency housing with very little because they can’t store furniture or homeware at motels – they arrive at a new home with no furniture, no linen, and no kitchenware. Re-Source gives them dignity and independence by giving them a head start in setting up a home,” she said.

“Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga has helped Re-Source to help our people, in turn, we will help people who need a warm, dry home. And those people, who often have a relationship with TToH, will be happier and healthier. In the end, we are all getting closer to where we need to be.”

People who have items they would like to donate can contact Re-Source at admin@re-source.co.nz.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.