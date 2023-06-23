Kahu swooped into many community events in Hawke's Bay over his 15-odd years of service.

Magpies fans across Hawke’s Bay collectively mourned on Thursday when it was announced the union’s long-standing feathered mascot Kahu was ready to hang up his wings.

“It wasn’t an easy decision that’s for sure,” said Adam Blake from creative content and operations at Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union.

A statement from HBRU on Thursday said the popular mascot had been “flying the sidelines at McLean Park” for 107 home games and “11,389 high fives”.

“For Kahu, it was just the right time, he’d been through some epic highs and some rugby lows. He’d achieved everything he wanted to achieve and had a pretty awesome Ranfurly shield era in Hawke’s Bay,” Blake said.

“He thought, with a few people leaving, it was probably time for him to do the same.”

While Kahu would no longer be a permanent fixture at games, Blake confirmed a new mascot was on the way.

“We can’t have nothing on the sidelines, when one door closes another door opens so we will have a new mascot being rolled out for the 2023 season.

“It will be a magpie of course, but it will probably be a bit more on the younger side so a little bit more athletic and willing to take on some other mascots across the country.”

Blake said the response from the community had been incredible.

“It’s pretty telling from the response we’ve had over the last 24 hours since announcing Kahu’s retirement. People are reaching out and saying how heartbreaking it was and that it couldn’t be true.”

At various points in his career, Kahu even donned the Hawke’s Bay Today logo.

But as they say, all good things must come to an end.

Kahu shakes his tailfeather with cheerleaders at McLean Park. He also donned Hawke's Bat Today colours.

“While he had been around through so many pivotal moments in Hawke’s Bay Rugby, such as the Magpies being promoted and the glorious Ranfurly Sheild era, he would also attend numerous charity and public events as well.

“He’d happily oblige. People just have so many fond memories. High fives, hugs, so many things.”

Blake said his favourite memory was shaking his tailfeather with cheerleaders on game day.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby CEO Jay Campbell said while it was sad Kahu was retiring, the union’s whānau were excited for the next steps.

“Kahu has been such an integral part of our gameday experience and a strong presence in the community, so we are definitely sad to see him go. With that being said we are looking forward to what’s next.”

