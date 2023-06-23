Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Kahu retires: Younger wings on the way as iconic Magpies mascot remembered

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
Kahu swooped into many community events in Hawke's Bay over his 15-odd years of service.

Kahu swooped into many community events in Hawke's Bay over his 15-odd years of service.

Magpies fans across Hawke’s Bay collectively mourned on Thursday when it was announced the union’s long-standing feathered mascot Kahu was ready to hang up his wings.

“It wasn’t an easy decision that’s for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today