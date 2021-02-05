Just Jack by Adele Broadbent is reviewed by Louise Ward, Wardini Books

Just Jack – Adele Broadbent (Harper Collins, $20)

NCJustJack

reviewed by Louise Ward, Wardini Books

As the Bay embraces Deco fever (when doesn't it?) what better book to immerse yourself in than the tale of Wee Jack (it's just Jack, thank you). Jack is an Ormondville boy desperate to be a jockey. He's small enough and dedicated enough but his horse-whispering talents go largely unappreciated on the family farm. His uncle secures him a position as a trainee jockey in Hastings and off he goes, delighted to escape the disappointed sighs of his father and grandfather as they compare him to his older, farm and sports capable brother, Robert.

Jack's first position doesn't go according to plan but those he meets will remain pivotal to the plot of the novel. He seems to have swapped brother Robert for underhand and jealous co-worker Kenny and doesn't get the opportunities he anticipated. Embarrassed to tell his parents he hasn't so much as cantered a horse, he leaves for a new position in Napier that seems too wonderful to be true. But it's coming up for February 1931 and the tension builds as we await the imminent disaster.

Jack's love for the horses in his care is beautifully described. His ability to befriend and calm them, as well as his skill as a jockey is clear. His determination to prove himself, and to succeed in his chosen profession becomes all-consuming and it takes nothing short of a major earthquake to sort out misunderstandings and for the intertwined stories of each peripheral character to become clear.

The scenes around the earthquake are highly evocative as the city is laid waste in a matter of minutes. Jack's response, and that of those around him, illustrates the careful development the author brings to each character – they ring true, connections are made, behaviours understood.

Just Jack is a moving, inspiring account of one young lad's ambition and determination, and the best way to engage a young reader in the local events of 1931. Highly recommended for readers of about 9 years and up, and for anyone with a love of a good story.