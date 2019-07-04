Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

'Just about around the twist': 34 jobs on the line at Fresh Meats NZ factory in Napier

By Blair Voorend
Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
Fresh Meats NZ, a niche lamb processing and packaging facilty in Ahuriri, confirmed to Hawke's Bay Today that the "reset" could include job cuts. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fresh Meats NZ, a niche lamb processing and packaging facilty in Ahuriri, confirmed to Hawke's Bay Today that the "reset" could include job cuts. Photo / Paul Taylor

Thirty four jobs are on the line at a boutique Napier meatworks as part of a reset that has put workers "just about around the twist".

Fresh Meats NZ, a niche lamb processing and packaging

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today