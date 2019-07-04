'Just about around the twist': 34 jobs on the line at Fresh Meats NZ factory in Napier

The decision follows consultation with staff on the proposed changes.

Cooper said the reset was necessary to future-proof the company.

"Resetting would enable it to build on key partnerships with suppliers and customers, develop a greater emphasis on workmanship with more opportunities for staff to rotate and upskill, and encourage a greater focus on teamwork."

Jim Galloway said that potential job losses would be disappointing. Photo / File

Meatworkers Union's organiser Eric Mischefski said the only thing it was concerned about was the potential loss of employment for its members.

"We are at the point where we are discussing the terms and conditions of the reset, but our main concern is the loss of employment to our members."

He wasn't able to discuss the details of negotiations but said that all they want to come out of this is that all employees are treated fairly during the process.

"What we want to make sure is that those who have shown loyalty with this company are treated fairly," Mischefski said.

"We just want to make sure that our members are treated with fairness and respect because quite a few people at the moment are apprehensive about what the future holds."

Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay President Jim Galloway said potential job losses were disappointing, but could secure a better future for those still employed.

"It could be really awful for those that might be leaving but for those still staying on it will help to ensure a more secure job for them in the future," Galloway said.

"Those that might see jobs cut, it could be hard for them to find another job in the industry because some of the bigger factories are based outside Napier and might see people having to move if they choose to stay in the industry."

Consultation between union and staff will continue over the next few weeks.