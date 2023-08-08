‘Jurassic’ success: Hastings brewery’s Terrible Lizards judged country’s best IPA

Brave Brewery owners Matt and Gemma Smith, and brewer Kalynn Glasscock (left) celebrate a stellar night at the New Zealand Beer Awards in Christchurch.

Brave Brewery owners Matt and Gemma Smith, and brewer Kalynn Glasscock (left) celebrate a stellar night at the New Zealand Beer Awards in Christchurch.

Brave Brewery has chalked up another win to add to a successful tale of winning ales.

At a packed New Zealand Beer Awards 2023 held in Christchurch on Saturday, the popular Hastings fermenters picked up best IPA in the country for its new brew, Terrible Lizards.

Owners Matt and Gemma Smith, and brewer Kalynn Glasscock travelled to the event and “were delighted” to come away with 13 medals, including the coveted IPA Trophy.

The haul consisted of the IPA gold medal, six silver medals and six bronze.

Gemma said the IPA is an “incredibly popular” category, and “very hard to win”, with 62 beers vying for the crown.

The new West Coast IPA was brewed for the annual Malt House West Coast IPA Challenge in Wellington the week before, where the theme was “action films of the 80s-90s.

“We chose to roll with inspiration from Jurassic Park, hence the name and imagery,” Gemma said.

An accompanying blurb offered an explainer to judges: “An adventure 65 million years in the making...Terrible Lizards IPA, much like Jurassic Park, is a spectacle of special effects and big flavour. Bold citrus and grapefruit notes, the blend of mosaic and cascade [hops] offers something you can really sink your teeth into.”

Thirsty locals can sample the ale at the Hastings brewery with the last keg tapped on Wednesday.

But don’t fear, a fresh batch is bubbling for the coming weeks.

Another local, Napier’s bStudio, also triumphed at the awards by taking out the Champion New Zealand Manufacturer category.