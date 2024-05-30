There was no shortage of mud and plenty of smiles at Hawke’s Bay’s Clifton Station on Thursday as Hawke’s Bay school kids got a taste of New Zealand’s most notorious mud run.
The Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge was a customised kids’ version of the adult events held in Wellington, Rotorua and Auckland. It saw tamariki up to Year 8 take on either a 1.5km or 3km muddy obstacle course.
Kids dived, weaved and dipped through swamp crossings, a spider’s web net climb, native bush trails, tunnels, hurdles, a climbing frame, and water crossings.
Mud was the show’s star, with plenty of kids helping each other get unstuck.
All the competitors received a special finisher medal for their participation and were treated to a hot shower and food for purchase at the end of their journey.
Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to capture the action.