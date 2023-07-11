Some real pace and good scoring in the junior football.





Junior football in Tararua District reached mid-season just as the school holidays started and ahead lies at least six more weeks before the season finals.

Played between the three towns Dannevirke, Woodville and Pahīatua on a home and away basis the sport is very strong in terms of numbers with nine teams in the years 5-6 Seven Aside Grade, seven teams in the year 7-8 Nine Aside Grade and an influx of juniors playing in the year 4-6 Fun-kicks grade where the emphasis is on fun, the acquisition of skills and some game experience.

Close quarter stuff between Derek's Electrical and Scanpower nine-a-side teams in the sunshine at Dannevirke.

Each seven and nine a-side team takes on the name of its sponsor.So, Derek’s Electrical played Scanpower earlier this month in the nine-a-side competition, and in a very fast-moving game Derek’s Electrical managed a win 4-2.

Some skilled play from individuals.

However in Woodville, the annual seven-a-side tournament had to be abandoned when hail drove the first two teams off the field.

This was a shame as Woodville had put on a good day complete with food truck and other hospitality.

The girls were right in the game with one being defended by three guys.

The tournament had been postponed the previous week due to wet weather so it was all the more frustrating for the organisers.

The seven-a-side tournament is now cancelled for the season but the nine-a-side will run on August 6 at the Dannevirke Domain.