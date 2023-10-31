Jey Jogi, Ella Tomkins and Matt Sissons celebrate the opening of Juice Jam.

What do you do when you have two busy coffee outlets and a coffee cart on the go at once?

How about open a juice bar that attracts so many customers on its first day that they are queued to the door?

“And I thought we had moved to Central Hawke’s Bay for a quiet lifestyle,” jokes Jey Jogi, who is actually right in his element welcoming customers and dishing out taste-testers on Juice Jam’s first day.

Jey is more often seen behind the counter at Espresso Loco Waipawa, while his partner Matt Sissons runs the original Espresso Loco at the Waipukurau Railway Station.

They also roll out a coffee cart to events around Central Hawke’s Bay - so why get even busier?

“We just thought there was a gap in Waipukurau for something funky and fresh,” says Jey.

“There’s nothing like this here. It’s new and it’s vibrant and it’s healthy.” It’s also hospitality, which is something they are both passionate about.

“It’s a bit bold and out there. We wanted it to be somewhere people could meet, sit, hang out.”

This side table had a previous life as a scooter.

The pair started with a completely blank slate, creating the fittings and decor from scratch; real plants, tropical colours and a side table that once had an active life as a motor scooter.

There’s music pumping, curious customers trooping in and comments flying... ”Just what we needed,” says one customer. “I’m so happy you’ve done this,” says another.

On the menu, there’s an Indian cultural twist or two. Choose a smoothie called Strawberry Lalu, Karamel Saltra or Banana Rama... then add tumeric if you want to spice it up or boost your health. There’s the option to add protein powder to make a meal of it, or choose a smoothie bowl for lunch.

Juices come in Vitamin See, Tropical Taste or Carrot Tone - you can see, taste and hear the crispness, Jey says.

“We are using quality ingredients, no compromise,” he says. “We’re starting how we mean to go on.”

There’s the opportunity for a bit of decadence as well; just slide your eyes to the left and you can choose from the icecream menu instead.

Opening another business has given Jey and Matt the chance to employ more staff, something they take seriously. Jey says, “We like to think we can give people a start in a hospitality career if that’s what they enjoy. We’re keen that people stay on with us and learn.”

Juice Jam is open now on Ruataniwha St in Waipukurau, next to the ANZ Bank.