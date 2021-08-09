Judge tells drink-driver: 'You're not getting any younger'

A man was told to protect his health during sentencing at the Dannevirke District Court last week.

A man on his fifth drink-driving conviction was told he needed to protect his health.

Craig Bruce McLaren had drink-driving convictions dating back to the 1990s, but it had been nine years since his last drink-driving offence before the one that brought him before Judge Jill Moss last week.

She said the fact it was his fifth conviction put it in the serious category.

He was caught with more than 800mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

Lawyer Lisa Grant told the court McLaren no longer owned a motor vehicle and submitted her client was able to have supervision.

He was keen to move so he could work as a shearer.

Judge Moss noted shearing was hard work and that often meant the shearers would get together to drink.

The problem was what McLaren decided to do when he was drinking.

"You can't drive when you've been drinking," Judge Moss said.

She noted he was an older man with grown children and had some support from his whanau.

"You're not getting any younger and you need to protect your health."

McLaren was disqualified from driving for 15 months and told he could not have any interest in a vehicle for 12 months.

He would be subject to a zero-alcohol licence, which is usually for a term of about three years, police said.

He was also given supervision for a period of 12 months and fined $1000, plus costs.

Also appearing was Gene Hoani Ropoama on charges of family violence.

Judge Moss was told Ropoama and the victim had reconciled and he was remorseful for his actions.

She observed he was a man who took great pride in himself, especially with his attitude in court.

She said it was an important marker of a strong person.

She advised him he needed to be a bit more careful.

"You need to step away actively and learn how to calm yourself.

"When things are difficult you can choose to make them better."

Ropoama was sentenced to supervision for 12 months and required to do a course to deal with his anger issues.