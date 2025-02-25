Andrew Austin was editor of Hawke's Bay Today for six years. Photo / NZME

Career journalist and former Hawke’s Bay Today editor, Andrew Austin, has died.

Originally from South Africa, he passed away on Saturday after battling cancer, aged 57, and is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Austin moved from Auckland (where he was chief reporter for the New Zealand Herald) to take up the Hawke’s Bay Today editorship in March 2012.

He remained in the role for six years and more recently had edited the Hawke’s Bay App for about two years.

Described by his family as having “ink in his veins”, he never stopped writing.