Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Jockey indiscretion not real story behind win

Hawkes Bay Today
By John Jenkins
8 mins to read
Without A Fight (left) and West Wind Blows head for home in last Saturday’s A$5million Caulfield Cup.

Without A Fight (left) and West Wind Blows head for home in last Saturday’s A$5million Caulfield Cup.

Opinion:

The Caulfield Cup is one of the iconic races in the Southern Hemisphere. It is one of the jewels in the crown of Australian racing, alongside the Melbourne Cup and the Cox Plate.

First

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today