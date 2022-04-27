Job losses proposed at Takitimu Seafoods, Hastings store to shut

Takitimu seafoods in Napier. Photo / NZME

Well-known Hawke's Bay company Takitimu Seafoods is facing the prospect of job losses under a proposed restructure.

The company announced on Wednesday it would temporarily shut its store in Hastings and was considering a large restructure, following a couple of tough years operating.

About 45 employees could lose their jobs under the current proposal.

Takitimu Seafoods has been owned by Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc since 2019, and was formerly known as Hawke's Bay Seafoods.

"Despite our best efforts and mahi, we made a significant loss last year, and this year another loss has been forecast," Takitimu Seafoods Board chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said.

"We need to make urgent changes to our business to turn this around."

In a statement, the iwi revealed a large restructure was on the cards but no final decision had been made.

Takitimu Seafoods Board chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana made the announcement. Photo / NZME

Over the next week staff will be able to provide feedback on the plan.

Under the proposal, the company plans to outsource the fishing and landing of fish to a third-party and also to stop exporting.

"This smaller business model would mean a significant reduction in the number of staff required within Takitimu Seafoods," Tomoana said.

"It is anticipated that staffing would reduce from 70 full-time workers to approximately 25.

"This means that 45 employees could be made redundant if this proposal proceeds."

The Napier shop will continue to supply fresh fish, a variety of seafood and takeaways, under the plans.

However, a statement from the iwi also revealed that the Hastings shop will temporarily close "until we find a suitable building befitting the Takitimu Seafoods brand in Hastings".

"I acknowledge the hard work of all Takitimu Seafoods from management through to the factory and to our front line shop staff, for their determination and hard work," Tomoana said.

"We honour you and your families and will strive to support you through this challenging time."