An attendant at Mobil Wairoa cowered in fear as robbers took cash and cigarettes. Photo / Google

A 19-year-old attempting to steal a man's utility vehicle resulted in its 71-year-old owner hanging on the bonnet and breaking his leg in three places.

Usher Wairama was on Friday jailed for two years and eight months when he appeared before Judge Russell Collins in the Napier District Court.

Wairama had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated injury, aggravated robbery, theft and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

"It's such a sad thing to be sentencing such a young man for such serious offending," Judge Collins said.

The Crown summary of facts stated that on January 23, 2021, a Mazda Atenza was stolen from Marewa in Napier. At 11pm on the same day, it arrived at the Mobil service station in Wairoa.

Wairama was driving and four associates were in the car.

Only one associate has been identified, a 14-year-old who has been dealt with in the Youth Court.

Three of the associates robbed the shop, threatening the 65-year-old female attendant with a car jack and smashing a hole in the door.

They made multiple trips from the shop to the car, taking two cash drawers from the till and carrying armloads of cigarettes and tobacco. Each of the till drawers had a $300 float and between them a total of about $1000 from the day's business.

Wairama remained in the driver's seat and acted as the getaway driver.

"The victim was too scared to move and stayed cowering on the floor in fear and she stayed that way throughout the offending," Judge Collins said.

He said she was subjected to "serious violence and terror".

The car was found on the Wairoa River bank the next day and was written off due to damage.

A month later, on February 23, 2021, a 71-year-old man was visiting the home of Wairama's associate, known as Z. He mislaid the key to his Holden utility while he was there.

The associate Z later found the key and went with Wairama to the man's Hastings property. Wairama got into the driver's seat of the ute.

Using the key, Wairama backed the car out of the driveway at such speed that he hit a campervan parked on the other side of the road.

"While the vehicle was stationary against the campervan, the victim ran across the road," the Crown summary said.

"He attempted to stop the defendant and Z from leaving with his vehicle by lying front-down on the bonnet.

"The defendant revved the engine again and accelerated up French St, swerving as he drove, with the complainant hanging on to the bonnet.

"The defendant slammed on the brakes and the complainant fell from the bonnet onto the road. The complainant's leg was broken in three places as a result."

Wairama then drove off. He later put $102 worth of petrol into the vehicle at the Z Taradale service station and left without making any attempt to pay.

Judge Collins said the victims' impact statements made sad reading.

"You have caused a considerable amount of pain and suffering," he said.

Judge Collins reviewed Wairama's offending history, which included previous aggravated robberies and two home detention sentences.

He jailed him for 32 months and ordered him to pay $2000 reparation to the ute owner.