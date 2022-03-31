Brand manager at Decibel Wines Rachel Christie sets up a wine tasting outside the shop. Photo / Warren Buckland

There's a bit of excitement in the air in the Hastings city centre.

Decibel Wines is open and owner and winemaker Daniel Brennan says he can feel the vibe in the area starting to pick up.

"More and more people are popping in to have a wine tasting or to buy our wine," he said.

The wine shop is a collaboration between Daniel and three local artists.

"We want to imbed ourselves and be a part of this neighbourhood and the businesses. But I also love working with local artists," said Daniel.

"So far we have Rakai Kairatiana, who has done all of our design work for our bottles, images on the wall, signage on the windows and exterior design for the shop to this point with more to come. Rakai is a true talent and somebody who I have been collaborating with since 2015. He works in many mediums and he and his wife, Mel, have been involved with some great work around Hawke's Bay for years.

"Then there is Emil Baer, a Swiss-born artist who works with wood. He has built our centrepiece table we call 'Wine Is Food'. Emil has had exhibitions in Hawke's Bay and around NZ for years. He is a true craftsman and master in his field, unparalleled in NZ in my option.

Wine Maker Daniel Brennan.

"To do our gorgeous shelving, ladder work and POS stand (with some more shelving to come) we worked with Fish Aberadi and Jonathan Morrish, two great local craftsman and artists who specialise in bespoke projects like this."

Daniel says while they will be doing "our own thing" they also plan to fit in with the neighbourhood.

"For instance, our hours will reflect those of the restaurants and bars in our block. So people can come for a wine tasting before moving on to dinner at Sazio, having a gin next door or popping into the Common Room."

Daniel moved to New Zealand in 2008 after running a restaurant in Philadelphia where he learnt a lot about wine. He studied Oenology & Viticulture in Hawke's Bay, working with some of the region's top producers.

The following year he began making his wines.

"Decibel is our core range, then we have Testify in our Reserve range while Giunta (my mother's maiden name) is fresh and funky. There are no rules when it comes to Giunta."

Daniel Brennan invites you in to Decibel Wines where you are welcome to play their piano. Photo / Warren Buckland

Decibel Wines opened just before Christmas, however Covid and roadworks right outside their door made for a slow start.

"We are here to stay and we have some big plans. Feel free to rock up anytime. If you like to play the piano you are most welcome to play ours. We plan to have some events and will be staying open later in the evening.

"We have 16 different wines and can talk you through a tasting. Buying your wine here is an entirely different experience from buying it from the supermarket. We have something to suit everyone's taste.

"We chose this spot because we could sense what's happening in the neighbourhood. We have a warehouse in Williams Street and have bought a house here. We are invested in Hastings and it feels exciting."

Local businesses can book in for a free wine tasting for up to eight people.

Decibel Wines is at 101 Warren Street South, Hastings,

Opening hours are 11am to 5.30pm. Closed Sunday.

Bookings are needed for inside tastings but there is also outside seating.