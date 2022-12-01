‘It’s dangerous’: Historic Hastings tree to be cut down after 150 years

This necklace poplar tree which has stood for over 150 years in Hastings is a shadow of its former glory. Photo / Paul Taylor

This necklace poplar tree which has stood for over 150 years in Hastings is a shadow of its former glory. Photo / Paul Taylor

There are plans to cut down a historic tree in Hastings once regarded as the largest of its kind in the world.

The 150-year-old necklace poplar tree has long been an eye-catching feature of Frimley Park in Hastings’ north, but has been deteriorating over recent years.

There are now plans to cut it down as early as February next year.

It was formerly regarded as the largest known necklace poplar tree in the world (also known as a populus deltoides tree or plains cottonwood tree), according to the New Zealand Tree Register.

In 2020, it was significantly pruned back for safety reasons and fenced off to address decay and cracking in the tree. It now leans dangerously to one side.

A Hastings District Council committee decided earlier this year it should be removed largely for safety reasons.

It will also save on costs, as council papers stated it had become “the most heavily monitored tree in the district” costing ratepayers thousands of dollars each year in reports and maintenance.

The tree is set to be removed under current plans. Photo / Paul Taylor

Plans to remove the tree have been included in a management plan for the park which was discussed at this week’s council meeting. That plan is expected to be adopted at a council meeting on December 15.

There were no public submissions received against cutting the tree down.

Cr Malcolm Dixon inquired, at the meeting this week, how soon it could be removed as “it is dangerous and it is rotten on the inside”.

He said he could not get over how much it had deteriorated in the past five or six years.

The council was told the process would require a resource consent which would take about a month to process, and the earliest it could be removed would be around February.

It is not clear when that resource consent application will be submitted.

It’s understood the tree was planted on the original homestead of the Williams family grounds, which now forms part of Frimley Park.

The council also discussed this week the possibility of retaining part of the trunk as a playing piece for children, after it is removed.