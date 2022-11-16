Everyones favirot Santa is back outside New World Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Havelock North New World’s iconic giant Santa is up, and the Hastings District Council has started popping up Christmas decorations throughout the CBD.

For many in Hastings, spotting the giant Santa outside Havelock North New World means the start of the Christmas season.

Whether you think it’s too early or not, the Havelock North New World likes to kick Christmas off in November by installing its giant Santa outside the store.

Moving from the Hastings New World to the Havelock North New World with the Lucas family, the 8-meter-tall and 4.5-meter-wide Santa has been with the family for more than 20 years.

Brian Lucas rescued him from the scrap heap after he was put up for sale by the Hastings Council.

Since then, the Lucas family have lovingly cared for and restored Santa.

He has been reinforced, strengthened, and repainted every few years, costing the family an estimated $80,000.

Iconic giant Santa kicking off Christmas for Hastings Photo / Warren Buckland

Brian’s son and current owner operator of New World Havelock North, Richard Lucas, says the family thinks Santa is worth the time and money.

Weighing in at a jolly 700kg, a lot of heavy lifting is involved in getting Santa set up.

Richard said it takes about a day to get the iconic Santa settled in.

With memories connected to playing around Santa as a child in Fantasyland, now known as Splash Planet, Richard is stoked he can continue the Lucas family tradition as a special way to mark the start of the festive season for the community.

“Santa has become a local legend, and I love having people of all ages coming to visit him and take photos with him,” Richard said.

He said some people remember big Santa from childhood and are now bringing their kids around to take a pic with him, so it’s a special tradition to keep going for locals.

The New World tends to put Santa up in the first week of November; however, this can change depending on circumstances.

When asked what Richard says to the people who say November is too early to put up decorations, he said, “we love our Santa and the joy he brings to people.

“Many have already come out to take photos with him, so we’re happy to help spread some joy around the community.”

HDC decorates Hastings city mall fountain with Christmas trees Photo/Warren Buckland

New World Havelock North isn’t the only one getting in the Christmas spirit - the Hastings District Council is also starting to put up a few Christmas trees in the CBD.

Taking a staggered approach due to traffic management, the HDC starts putting decorations up starting in November.

An HDC spokesperson said the council puts up decorations each year to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season in all three urban centres and across the district.

In the city centre, the decorations also assist with the council’s aim to bring vibrancy and attract people into the city to shop and enjoy the hospitality offerings, the spokesperson said.

In the next few weeks, those in Hastings will see LED Christmas lighting on the snake lights in the Hastings city centre, a LED Christmas tree in the Warren St roundabout, and giant reindeer in Albert Square.

Also, in Albert Square, a Santa’s workshop-themed projected lighting display will run for several evenings in December.

Christmas trees will be in the city mall fountain, the Santa sleigh will be on the Westerman’s building, and Christmas flags on flagpoles around the district.



