Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

‘It’s been a privilege:’ Hearing therapist retires after 33 years

Leanne Warr
By
3 mins to read
Anne Greatbatch with a device that helps alert someone with a hearing impairment when their smoke alarm goes off. Photo / Leanne Warr

Anne Greatbatch with a device that helps alert someone with a hearing impairment when their smoke alarm goes off. Photo / Leanne Warr

Anne Greatbatch didn’t set out to find a role working in the hearing sector, but was drawn by the prospect of gifting the hearing impaired with “a voice”.

The Dannevirke hearing therapist is now retiring

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today