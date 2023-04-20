Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

‘It’s a circus’: The saga of Hastings’ misfiring railway barrier arms

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Two men lift a railway barrier arm to let traffic through at a CBD crossing in Hastings this week. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two men lift a railway barrier arm to let traffic through at a CBD crossing in Hastings this week. Photo / Warren Buckland

The saga of Hastings’ misfiring railway barrier arms has turned into a “circus”, says a business manager who’s watched the chaos unfold beside a central city crossing.

KiwiRail has this week been telling drivers and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today