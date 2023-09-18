Visibility was an issue for road users in Esk Valley on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Steve Wheeler feels no satisfaction at seeing some of his worst fears realised.

The Esk Valley resident told Hawke’s Bay Today in June, that unless the area was immediately seeded, El Nino and the Equinox would see silt blown across the region.

Wheeler contends the silica in the silt presents a public health hazard, but that’s yet to be determined.

What can’t be disputed is that silt from the valley is definitely now airborne.

The clouds of dust are visible from kilometres away and even standing in the valley with a mask and eyewear quickly become extremely uncomfortable.

“It’s a nightmare and it’s only going to get worse. This will be an ongoing problem and the reality is we are now too late,’’ Wheeler said on Monday.

His plea was for authorities to grass Esk Valley - and other silt-laden areas across the region - before spring hit.

Well, spring has sprung and the valley is now a dustbowl.

“El Nino has kicked off. It is occurring. It was flagged that it was going to be occurring a year ago, before all of the flood event,’’ said Wheeler.

“It’s going to be 1939 all over again.’’

The only recorded flooding in Esk Valley to match that caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in February, occurred in 1938. In the summer of 1939, winds blew off the silt deposits and reduced the ground level by more than a metre in unsown areas.

“This is silica. There are millions of tonnes of silica spread across Hawke’s Bay and it’s not just spread around, it’s exposed, it’s dry, it’s very, very light and once it gets airborne it goes for kilometres,’’ Wheeler said.

Bridget Wilson, Te Whatu Ora Medical Officer of Health Hawke’s Bay, is advising people in the area to stay indoors if possible and keep windows closed, when conditions become blustery.

“Te Whatu Ora is currently working with the National Institute of Water and Atmosphere and Environmental Science and Research to assess the public health impacts of dust generated from airborne silt in Hawke’s Bay,’' Wilson said.

“This is important to understand any potential for long-term health impacts related to reduced air quality.

“Until there is conclusive data available to understand the long-term health impacts it is prudent for people to take precautions during times when dust is a significant issue in the communities they are living or working in. This is particularly important for the elderly, very young and people with respiratory or cardiovascular health conditions.

“Measures people can take to reduce the amount of dust they breathe in include wearing a well-fitting mask [N95/P2] and eye protection, avoiding exercising outside, and washing hands and clothes after being in contact with large quantities of silt.’'