It feels beautiful to own a business

Trevina Chrystal is the proud owner of The Cosmetic Clinic Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

At just 24 years old, Trevina Chrystal packed her bags and drove to Auckland. She had no job to go to and no plans.

Eight years later, after working her way up in the beauty industry, she has moved back home to Hawke’s Bay with her partner and is the proud franchise owner of The Cosmetic Clinic Napier.

“I heard that the previous owners were looking for a change, so started a conversation with them in August last year,” Trevina said.

“I ended up buying it and took over in April. It’s just been amazing. The clients have been absolutely amazing.

“I understand that some people don’t like change, but they were happy to give me a chance and the feedback has been really positive.”

She says looking good makes you feel good.

“It really can change your outlook on life if you feel good about yourself. It improves your self-esteem and gives you confidence.”

The Cosmetic Clinic Napier offers a huge range of treatments, including laser hair removal, injectables, microdermabrasion, lip filler and dermal filler LED light therapy, just to name a few.

Trevina said while all the treatments were popular, laser hair removal, skin treatments and injectables were always in demand.

“We also specialise in acne, scarring and pigmentation.”

Her top tip for looking after your skin is suncare.

“It’s something you have total control of and it is so important. It’s the best anti-ageing thing you can do for your skin, especially in Hawke’s Bay. Minimise your risks of sun damage and look after your skin as much as you can.

Trevina has been in the beauty industry for 12 years and did her training in beauty therapy and electrolysis in Palmerston North.

After her move to Auckland, she landed a job at the first New Zealand The Cosmetic Clinic in Sylvia Park.

“That was in 2016 and I worked as a therapist. I worked my way up to become the in-clinic trainer, 2IC, and by 2018 I was the manager. I remained there until 2019, and then moved to a new clinic opening in the Botany Mall which I managed until my move back to Hawke’s Bay.”

She says it still feels surreal to be a business owner.

The Cosmetic Clinic Napier owner Trevina Chrystal uses the teeth-whitening machine. Photo / Warren Buckland

“I am really proud, but even though I worked really hard, I always thought owning our own business was unattainable. It was my dream, but I never thought I would get there.

“Even now after four months, I think to myself, ‘What the heck, we own a business’,” Trevina laughed.

Trevina and her team keep up with technology by training and with the help of “an expert medical team within the franchise”.

Her goal for the future is, first and foremost, to ensure her clients are happy and well looked after.

“I want to make we are running like a well-oiled team and am really happy with where we are today.

“My ultimate goal is to open another clinic in Napier.”

With her determination and drive, I have no doubt that will happen.

