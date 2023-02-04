Piri Galbraith, middle, and her husband Rich, owners of the Porangahau Dairy, with staff member Clarissa Vella. Piri said restrictions to the sale of cigarettes from dairies would "play havoc on the people." Photo / Supplied

Piri Galbraith, middle, and her husband Rich, owners of the Porangahau Dairy, with staff member Clarissa Vella. Piri said restrictions to the sale of cigarettes from dairies would "play havoc on the people." Photo / Supplied

Dairy owners in small Hawke’s Bay communities are preparing to take on the Government over cigarette sale restrictions.

Returned police minister and Napier MP Stuart Nash announced he was considering a speedier reduction of the number of dairies that can sell smoked tobacco products to just 600 nationwide, saying the legislation could also prevent ram raids.

But with uncertain selection criteria and no extra security promised for stores that will be able to sell cigarettes, some dairy owners in the region see it as a lose-lose situation for them and their customers.

The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill was successfully introduced into law last year by the former associate Health Minister, now Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall.

It prohibited the sale of smoked tobacco products to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, and also included a restriction on the number of businesses that could sell smoked tobacco products to no more than 600 nationally.

The estimated number of dairies currently selling cigarettes across the country is estimated at about 6000.

Nash, in his role as police minister, has now met and spoken with Verrall about how to hasten the process of reduction.

He said at a police graduation ceremony in Porirua on Thursday that many people committing ram raids did so to get tobacco products and if tobacco was out of the dairies it may solve the problem of ram raids.

“What I heard when I was in this role previously is that the best way is to take what these guys are after out of the dairies and I know Minister Verrall’s looking at this but like I say, I’ll have a talk with her,” he said earlier.

Piri Galbraith, the owner of the Porangahau Dairy, said the measures would have a big effect not just on her business’s income, but also her regular customer base.

There was no simple solution to addiction, she said, and making it impossible to get cigarettes in isolated communities was not a good one.

“We are 50 kilometres from town [Waipukurau]. It is stripping away their rights,” Galbraith said.

“That plays havoc on the people.”

She said she had concerns the Government’s selection of the 600 dairies that can sell cigarettes would be similar to a lottery.

Cusla Isaacson, an owner of the Ongaonga General Store, said cigarettes were a big draw for customers who went on to purchase other goods from dairies.

Isaacson said dairies were going to be made apply and then pay for the privilege of selling cigarettes.

She said no offers of protection or assistance with security had been offered by the Government or tobacco wholesalers for stores that will still be allowed to sell them.

“With only a few dairies selling cigarettes they are going to be hugely targeted,” she said.

“There will be a huge black market.”

She said there was also a high risk the proposed limit of 600 stores would exclude smaller and more distant or isolated communities across the country like Stewart Island and the measures would limit the ability of people to choose.

The retail restrictions are set to be put in place by the Director General of Health, with public consultation on them currently open, and closing on March 15.

Nash said he was determined to prevent harm to retailers who are the victims of crime, and committed to protect people’s health, reduce illnesses and save lives through our smokefree work.

“We will let that consultation take its course, and it’s too soon to say whether that could be sped up.

“Many retailers around the country have already chosen voluntarily to stop selling tobacco.”

Nash said Ngā Tai Ora Public Health Unit in Northland had surveyed 25 retailers who made the choice to end the sale of tobacco, and 88% of those businesses experienced either a neutral or positive financial impact.

“In the meantime we are rolling out extra security for retailers through things like fog cannons, CCTV security cameras, shatter proof glass, bollards and other improvements.”



