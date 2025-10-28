Advertisement
IronMāori triathlon in Hawke’s Bay attracts more than 1500 competitors

Rafaella Melo
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The world’s first indigenous-owned triathlon returns to Napier with over 1500 competitors aged 5 to 90. Photo / Paul Taylor

The world’s first indigenous-owned triathlon is returning to Ahuriri at the weekend, with more than 1500 competitors aged between 5 and 90.

Race director Donna Whitiwhiti, who has been involved since the beginning in 2009, said the event has grown from a local idea to promote health and wellbeing

