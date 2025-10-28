The world’s first indigenous-owned triathlon returns to Napier with over 1500 competitors aged 5 to 90. Photo / Paul Taylor

The world’s first indigenous-owned triathlon is returning to Ahuriri at the weekend, with more than 1500 competitors aged between 5 and 90.

Race director Donna Whitiwhiti, who has been involved since the beginning in 2009, said the event has grown from a local idea to promote health and wellbeing for Māori into a movement that welcomes participants from across Aotearoa and beyond.

“This kaupapa embraces anyone and everyone that wants to give it a go ... it’s about what we can achieve and do it all together as one big whānau.”

The IronMāori Quarter and Half Triathlon will welcome about 1200 participants in Ahuriri on Saturday, preceded by the Tamariki, Rangatahi and Kaumātua races on Friday, with nearly 400 children, teenagers and elderly.

An Auckland edition will follow on December 6.